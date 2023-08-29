Wife and mother of 3 cries after finding out that her husband has married another man

In a shocking and heart-wrenching revelation, a mother of three has come forward to share her distressing ordeal after discovering that her estranged husband has entered into a same-sex marriage.



The woman, who remains legally married to her husband has expressed profound shock and betrayal upon stumbling upon pictures that unveiled his new relationship.



The revelation has cast a spotlight on the complexities of relationships, hidden truths, and the emotional toll of secrets kept for years.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, revealed that she and her husband have three children together and are not officially divorced despite living apart for several years.



The news of her husband’s same-sex marriage came as an unexpected blow, especially since she was unaware of his sexual orientation and the existence of another relationship.

Adding to the woman, her husband has been absent from their lives for six years, during which he had reportedly travelled to Canada.



The discovery that he had been living a secret life as a gay man while still married to her has left her grappling with a complex mix of emotions, ranging from hurt and anger to confusion and disbelief.

Mother of three cries out after seeing her husband married to another man



