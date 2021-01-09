Jack Vandyk sends out New Year message of peace and unity (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian leading Online radio in UK Boss., Jack Vandyke has called on all radio owners to join forces in 2021 to help promote Peace and promote made in Ghana.

He made this all-important statement in his special new year’s message we have chanced upon.

Jack Vandyke is well known as a volunteer who has always been using his radio to promote authentic Ghanaian content.

Below are videos of new year wishes by staffs of Hot digital shared online to Ghanaians.

He has also been so influential with the host of the Entertainment Review show on his radio Hot Digital Radio which is presented by DJ Alordia and a host of various indigenous radio personalities such as Nana Seedorf, Passionate Man, Effiewura Bigwilly, Shebaby, and others.