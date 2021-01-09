type here...
GhPage Entertainment Jack Vandyk sends out New Year message of peace and unity (VIDEO)
Entertainment

Jack Vandyk sends out New Year message of peace and unity (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Jack Vandyk sends out New Year message of peace and unity
Jack Vandyk
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian leading Online radio in UK Boss., Jack Vandyke has called on all radio owners to join forces in 2021 to help promote Peace and promote made in Ghana.

He made this all-important statement in his special new year’s message we have chanced upon.

Jack Vandyke is well known as a volunteer who has always been using his radio to promote authentic Ghanaian content.

Below are videos of new year wishes by staffs of Hot digital shared online to Ghanaians.

Subscribe to watch new videos

He has also been so influential with the host of the Entertainment Review show on his radio Hot Digital Radio which is presented by DJ Alordia and a host of various indigenous radio personalities such as Nana Seedorf, Passionate Man, Effiewura Bigwilly, Shebaby, and others.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, January 9, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
4.2mph
20 %
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News