Entertainment

Jackie Appiah hosts her celebrity friends inside her expensive mansion in Accra – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Jackie Appiah Party at her mansion
Actress Jackie hosted some of her celebrity friends in her plush mansion in the capital city, Accra.

The Ghanaian movie star, on the night of September 19, 2022, hosted some of the famous people in the entertainment industry both in Ghana and Nigeria.

She hosted the likes of Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD, as well as some Ghanaian celebs, Mawuli Gavor, Juliet Ibrahim, and Efya, among others and they sure did have a lot of fun.

From the videos sighted online, they had a karaoke session where there was a microphone that her friends used to take turns to perform.

Jackie and her celebrity friend who were in attendance enjoyed the night with lots of drinks. Take a look at the video below;

