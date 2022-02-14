- Advertisement -

Jackie Appiah has been described as a “gorgeous” lady by Yvonne Nelson, a Ghanaian actress and producer.

In an interview on Accra’s Kingdom FM, Yvonne Nelson stated she can comment about Jackie Appiah’s personality despite not being friends with her.

According to the award-winning actress, though they are not close pals to be calling each other every day, she can go all day to talk about her because she is a celebrity.

“We are not buddies who will call each other or hang out but Jackie is a celebrity, and so far as the work is concerned, she is a very great lady”, she said.

Jackie Appiah was days ago dragged on social media by Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale stated that she sleeps with men to make her money.

The comments from Shatta Wale got a lot of fans of the actress angry because she happens to be one actress who has been able to stay away from scandals and other negative news.

Jackie is yet to officially react to Shatta Wale’s allegations and explain to him how she makes her money.