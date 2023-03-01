type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentJackie Appiah shows off Jacquemus luxury bag worth over GH¢8000
EntertainmentNews

Jackie Appiah shows off Jacquemus luxury bag worth over GH¢8000

By Kweku Derrick
Jackie Appiah flaunts Jacquemus handbag
- Advertisement -

Actress Jackie Appiah is undoubtedly the “queen of class” among her female counterparts in Ghana’s movie space.

From her decent outlook to her magnificent home with a luxurious interior to her extravagant wardrobe collection, Jackie’s taste for all the good things in life is unmatched.

Recently, the single mother-of-one and fashionista took to Instagram to post a video of her unboxing a red Goyard handbag with a price tag of over $6,000 (GH¢78,000).

READ MORE: Ghanaians slam Jackie Appiah for spending Ghc78k on a handbag

The video caused a frenzy as many wondered why she would splash such a hefty amount of money on a handbag when she could equally have used it to help the needy.

Well, Jackie Appiah seems unfazed about her critics as she has shown off another handbag from the French luxury brand Jacquemus.

The turquoise blue vague asymmetric leather shoulder bag cost nothing less than £500 (GH¢8000).

The bag features curve-edge body, gold-tone logo lettering, top zip fastening, main compartment and molded leather chain-link shoulder strap.

It’s highly unlikely that fans and followers would see this handbag without passing comments – be it good, bad or ugly.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 1, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News