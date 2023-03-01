- Advertisement -

Actress Jackie Appiah is undoubtedly the “queen of class” among her female counterparts in Ghana’s movie space.

From her decent outlook to her magnificent home with a luxurious interior to her extravagant wardrobe collection, Jackie’s taste for all the good things in life is unmatched.

Recently, the single mother-of-one and fashionista took to Instagram to post a video of her unboxing a red Goyard handbag with a price tag of over $6,000 (GH¢78,000).

The video caused a frenzy as many wondered why she would splash such a hefty amount of money on a handbag when she could equally have used it to help the needy.

Well, Jackie Appiah seems unfazed about her critics as she has shown off another handbag from the French luxury brand Jacquemus.

The turquoise blue vague asymmetric leather shoulder bag cost nothing less than £500 (GH¢8000).

The bag features curve-edge body, gold-tone logo lettering, top zip fastening, main compartment and molded leather chain-link shoulder strap.

It’s highly unlikely that fans and followers would see this handbag without passing comments – be it good, bad or ugly.