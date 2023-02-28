Ghanaian star actress, Jackie Appiah, has come under fire for spending a huge sum of money on a red Goyard bag which she has shared pictures of it on Instagram.

Jackie flaunted this new bag in the form of a recent challenge which involves picking from two options written on a piece of paper – whatever is on the paper is the treatment you receive.

If it’s not a known designer brand, Jackie Appiah will never put it on because she is clad in stylist apparel in almost all her pictures on her socials.

She also flew to London for an English breakfast. Jackie Appiah is living the dream life everyone would wish to get and live.

According to social media users who have expressed their disappointment in the A-list actress for acquiring the price bag and later flaunting it online as a status symbol, It’s so sad how some rich Ghanaians can ignore the poor and vulnerable people in our country.

As stated by Jackie’s critics, yes the government is not concerned about the plight of our poor people but they as individuals can be supportive and caring instead of spreading their money on luxury and affluence.

Apparently, Jackie Appiah remains the undisputed queen when it comes to purchasing and owning luxury fashion items.

According to checks on google, the Goyad handbag costs $6, 108.96 which is equivalent to Ghc 78,305.02.

Check out the reactions from Ghanaians who have tagged Jackie Appiah’s purchase as needless.

Awuni Martin Amibayaam – The good books made us aware wealth is a test from God, once you are bless u can decide to spend it either ways but remember u will account for that when u take ur last breath…may we be directed on how to make and spend our monies!!!!

Cindy Arhin – Make your own and decide how you want to spend it, either on the less privileged or your extended family. Some Ghanaians feel entitled to someone’s hard earned resources They practically want to tell them how they should spend their own moneyThe audacity

Adnan Drug Jackson – Ebi your Money? You get percentage for inside? If you get your own, spend am any how you like. Who cares?

Owoahene Kotoko – We all have the beautiful ideas for humanity until we also become rich… Sometimes, I don’t blame them.

Adda Evelyn – Heal from sense of entitlement!!If you find yourself around wealthy people, never get mad at them because they refuse to give you rather get motivated because their money isn’t yours.Your successful friends and relatives owe you nothing. It’s fine if they give you & it’s not a crime if they don’t, hustle for yourself too.

Philip Filey – Somebody ein own money Ooooh. Make your own money and pray God bless you more than him so u can bless others…don’t leave the work for just one man. God bless us all

Owusu Ansah Junior – Those talking ask your parents what they were doing when he was hustling for the good life he’s enjoying today,the sacrifices,the sleepless nights.to my fellow youth it’s best to sacrifice today for tomorrow’s happiness

