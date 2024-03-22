Jackline Mensah is pregnant- Yvonne Nelson confirms

- Advertisement -

Ghallywood actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has confirmed pregnancy reports of her goddaughter, Jackline Mensah.

This comes after it was rumored that the Tiktoker cum actress was pregnant.

Yen posted a picture of Jackline Mensah and in their caption, divulged that information that was available at their news desk had it that the actress was pregnant.

Taking to the comment section, Yvonne Nelson confirmed that indeed, her goddaughter is pregnant.

She heaped praises on her for not aborting the baby.