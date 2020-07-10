- Advertisement -

The Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has made some vile comments about the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a video sighted by GhPage News, Chairman Wontumi described the NDC Vice Presidential Candidate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as a witch and a very wicked person.

According to Chairman Wontumi, Naana Opoku Agyameng was one of the forces behind the scrapping of the Free Maternal Healthcare programme implemented by Ex-President J.A.Kufuor.

“She will pay for all the pregnant women who died due to financial issues after the free maternal healthcare programme was scrapped.

When you look at her face and hair closely, she looks like a witch. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is a very wicked woman and an accomplice to theft.

The women who want to throw their weight behind her do not know the history of this woman”, Chairman Wontumi stated.

Wontumi also revealed that Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang used a position as the Minister of Education in 2016 to sign a petition to release Mugabe Maase and two others from prison.

Mugabe Maase, Godwin Ako Gunn and Alistair Tairo Nelson were sentenced to four months in prison after they threatened to rape the then Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Woode.

According to Chairman Wontumi, they were granted a presidential pardon after Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and other members of the NDC signed a petition for their release.

This, according to Chairman Wontumi, is pure wickedness, adding that Jane Opoku- Agyemang does not deserve to be the Vice President of Ghana.

This comes after the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama elected Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the upcoming elections.