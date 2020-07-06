John Mahama selects Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

- Advertisement -

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Party (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has settled on and declared Professor Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the forthcoming December elections.

This information was made known to the public via John Mahama’s official Facebook page.

Mahama revealed that his party has endorsed the former Education Minister as the right person for the race.

He also listed some virtues of Naana Jane as reasons why’s she’s the right person and not anybody else.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is a former Minister for Education in Ghana and the former vice chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

She was appointed in 2013 by President John Mahama after the 2012 Ghanaian general election and served until January 2017 when the Nana Akuffo-Addo administration was elected to power. She is a member of the National Democratic Congress.