Prophecy by Nigerian Prophet that Nana Addo will die from coronavirus goes viral (Video)

Ghpage News has caught sight of a trending video of a Nigerian man of God identified as Prophet Emmanuel Chinonso Stephen, giving a breathtaking prophecy about President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo.

In the video sighted, the Prophet made some awe-inspiring revelations about Ghana’s President contracting a serious illness which with no doubt the description fit coronavirus.

Prophet Emmanuel Chinonso in his prophecy said Nana Addo will start to experience chest pains followed by a severe dry cough which will later worsen with time if not attended to with the needed health emergency.

Prophet Emmanuel in the video said; ” Ghana should pray for President Akuffo Addo. What am seeing concerning Nana Addo, He needs to pray. I saw him so sick and this sickness started from cough, chest. It looks as if he had chest issue but they refused to discuss it with the public.

Again, he disclosed that some close consociates of the President would keep it from the public eye until gets worse to the point where all medical protocols would be useless, adding they will politicise it.

He said; With what I saw , the thing begun to trend as public news when it became worst. Instead of them to look at what the issue is ,they begun to play politics with it and it became a very large issue. let’s pray so the president of Ghana will not die.”

He admonished the congregation to intercede with prayers on behalf of the president of Ghana.

In other related news, The president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has taken a 14-day precautionary self-isolation period.

This information was announced by the Ministry of Information in a press statement, explaining why the president had to take such a step.

In the press release, the president had to go into self-isolation after one person in his close circle tested positive for Covid-19.

After a series of tests conducted, he came out negative, sources reveals. Notwithstanding the foregoing we need to pray for our President.