The New Craze that is gradually taking over the media space is the LookAlike Mantra.

It seems all the popular celebrities have a clone somewhere and they have started to surface one after the other.

Notable among these are some young men parading themselves as lookalikes of Medikal, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Stephen Appiah etc.

These individuals in the last few days have stormed social media with videos of acting, speaking, walking, and, in some cases, dressing exactly like the original.

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has expressed his displeasure at the popularising of celebrity clones in the media by media houses and bloggers.

Rapper Medikal has lashed out at media houses in the country who are tolerating the lookalikes of celebrities in their studios.

He also urged bloggers and media houses to stop posting about these so-called clones. He said that the absurdity has to come to an end.

In a recent video, the MDK advised the lookalikes to seek employment, instead of using the images of celebrities to make easy money.

Medikal said that with the rise of celebrity lookalikes, attention has been shifted to those who impersonate and profit off artists rather than the musicians who worked hard to create their music.

He explained that as an artiste he encourages others to work hard and earn more money. The Sowutuom native made these remarks amid raining heavy punches on the lookalikes.