Jay Z’s mother marries her long-time lesbian partner

Jay Z’s mother has proved that you’re never too old for love as she marries her long-time lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire.



The wedding took place in New York on Sunday evening and, of course, was a perfectly star-studded affair with Jay Z – real name Shawn Carter – leading the way like a proud son.

Jay-Z was joined by his wife Beyonce, who was seen teetering along in skyscraper heels while holding onto her daughter Blue Ivy, for support.

The two were suitably glam for the occasion in evening dresses, while the Break My Soul singer finished off her peach look with a feather wrap.

They made their way into the Manhattan venue alongside Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and the singer’s cousin Angie Beyonce while her faithful bodyguard Julius cleared the path.

Jay Z, who has been a staunch supporter of his mother’s sexuality, openly embraced her coming out as gay in his 2017 track “Smile” from the album “4:44.”

The rapper’s lyrics recount how Gloria spent years hiding the fact she was a lesbian while raising four children.

He also expressed joy in seeing her find happiness with a partner, presumably referring to Roxanne.

