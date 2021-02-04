The executive director of the Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has disclosed that the Electoral Commissioner is in serious danger.

Some Ghanaians have raised concerns as to why the EC chairperson Mrs. Jean Mensa is been heavily guarded by Military personnels because it looks strange.

According to them, the presence of the Military alone somehow confirm she is hiding something hence the decision to go for the military and not the police.

But Gabby Otchere Darko jumping to her defence has disclosed that the EC chairperson is in serious danger because her life has been threatened by different people.

He went on to say that the EC Chairperson may not even be comfortable with the security been provided to her by the Security Agencies that find it prudent to, she has to accept it in order to keep safe.

On why the Military choose to offer protection instead of the Police, he stated clearly that her protection is a collaboration between the police and the military.

“This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners, her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure, for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could. Her security at home, office and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police. I am not sure she enjoys the security attention. But she understands she has to endure it. And, some of us have a problem with that?” he posted.

