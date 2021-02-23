JHS student makes a sound system with Bluetooth technology out of a gallon

- Advertisement -

Samuel Aboagye of Aggrey Road No2 JHS in Tema is the latest innovative kid on the block whose creative ability has come to light.

The Junior High School student has created a sound system that supports Bluetooth Technology using a yellow gallon.

Samuel Aboagye’s clever invention was made in collaboration with Dext Technology.

Pictures of Samuel’s invention have fast gone viral on social media as many have applauded his ingenuity.

Worth mentioning is the contribution of the IVL Foundation subsidiary of Indorama Ventures PCL and Dext science set who are moulding kids with creative minds.

Meanwhile, Dext Technology is a company that deploys innovative, science and technology driven educational solutions for the effective learning of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics.

”We believe freedom of the hand is freedom of the mind and we create user-friendly and affordable tools that bring this freedom to students. We create tools that make science hands on and experiential,” their bio on LinkedIn reads.