Jim Iyke and his driver survive dreadful car accident

- Advertisement -

Nigerian actor Jim Iyke has revealed how himself and his driver were involved in an near fatal accident.

Fortunately the Nollywood star, with his driver, survived the accident unscarred and he took to Instagram to let his fans in on his awful experience.

Although, Jim Iyke gave little detail regarding where and how the incident went down, it is great to know that he came out unharmed.

He captioned his Instagram post, ”Had an accident on my way to shoot this morning. My driver, Mike and I all unscathed. My smile unscathed. But the show must go on. God is supreme. Shooting Alhaji @teknoofficial video Designer. It’s madddt! It’s a full movie maaan!”

SEE POST BELOW:

Jim Iyke car accident

The actor, known for his casanova roles in movies, added that the show must continue even after such a frightful experience.

He was appreciative of God for his life and promoted the yet to be released music video of Nigerian artist Tekno which he featured in.

The song is titled Alhaji and Jim Iyke claimed that the music video was a whole movie.