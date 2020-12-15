type here...
GhPage Entertainment Jim Iyke and his driver survive dreadful car accident
Entertainment

Jim Iyke and his driver survive dreadful car accident

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Jim Iyke accident
Jim Iyke accident
- Advertisement -

Nigerian actor Jim Iyke has revealed how himself and his driver were involved in an near fatal accident.

Fortunately the Nollywood star, with his driver, survived the accident unscarred and he took to Instagram to let his fans in on his awful experience.

Although, Jim Iyke gave little detail regarding where and how the incident went down, it is great to know that he came out unharmed.

He captioned his Instagram post, ”Had an accident on my way to shoot this morning. My driver, Mike and I all unscathed. My smile unscathed. But the show must go on. God is supreme. Shooting Alhaji @teknoofficial video Designer. It’s madddt! It’s a full movie maaan!”

SEE POST BELOW:

Jim Iyke car accident
Jim Iyke car accident

The actor, known for his casanova roles in movies, added that the show must continue even after such a frightful experience.

He was appreciative of God for his life and promoted the yet to be released music video of Nigerian artist Tekno which he featured in.

The song is titled Alhaji and Jim Iyke claimed that the music video was a whole movie.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
59 %
3.5mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News