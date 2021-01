- Advertisement -

US President-elect Joe Biden has officially written to Ghana’s president-elect Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo following his re-election.

In Biden’s statement he stated that he looks forward to working together with Nana Addo to deal with the challenges that the people of Ghana and the US.

Read the statement below;

Dear President Akufo-Addo, thank you for your kind words and well wishes. I am sorry that we have not yet had the opportunity to connect by phone.

“It is my great honour to have been elected the next President of the United States, and I understand just how much work lies ahead of us.

“Vice President-elect Harris and I will take office at a time of great global challenges – from the coronavirus to climate change – that transcends borders and require international cooperation.

“We look forward to working with youth and your government on addressing the common problems facing our countries and our people.

“Thank you, President Akufo-Addo. I look forward to future dialogue.”