Joe Mettle receives special treat from wife on birthday
Joe Mettle receives special treat from wife on birthday

By Albert
By Albert
Mrs. Selasie Mettle did not miss the chance to celebrate her husband, Joe Mettle, on his birthday.

Today marks the birthday of the “Boo No Ni” hitmaker and as such his wife has given him a special treat.

Aside from the usual hugs and kisses, Joe Mettle was given a kingly treatment at a special resort.

There, Mrs Mettle ensured that Joe Mettle was served properly as a team of waiters and waitresses were already at his beck and call.

The couple shared a special moment as they took photos and videos with a huge expression of happiness on their faces.

Joe Mettle’s wife is a fine chef who ensured that he was served the best of dishes on his special day.

Check out the video below…

Mrs Selasie Mettle’s birthday message to Joe Mettle reads:

Happy Birthday babe! It’s a whole celebration with you
God bless you for everything to many more years of blessings , celebrations , love and Enjoyment! You deserve so much more ! Love you love you ! Ariana and I are blessed to have you [email protected] Daddy jo to the world
Family please help me celebrate this Amazing Man he’s too much

