John Dramani Mahama is the next President of Ghana- Badu Kobi

By Mr. Tabernacle
Badu Kobi and John Mahama
After giving a failed prophecy about America’s 2020 election, Prophet Badu Kobi has once again come out to say in all sureness that NDC’s Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama would win the 2020 elections.

Speaking in a new video, Badu Kobi noted that the God has revealed to him, this time more clearer that regardless of what the ruling Party does in their bid to retain power does, the opposition NDC will rule in 2021.

In his exact words, the founder and Glorious Wave Church International said; “The prophecy concerning Ghana, the opposition of Ghana would rule in 2021, John Dramani Mahama is the next president”,

He made this statement during a sermon in his church last Sunday.

Badu Kobi, however, reacting to viral projections that Joe Biden is the next President of USA, said Donald Trump would be sworn-in as president for the 2nd time.

In a video sighted, Badu Kobi is seen talking about the elections saying Donald Trump has nothing to worry about because he would be sworn-in as the President.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy's Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

According to him,he prophesy earlier that the votes of the elections would go to Joe Biden but the seat if for Donald Trump.

He went on to say the elections and all the controversies surrounding it has not ended.

Source:GHPAGE

