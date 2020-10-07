John Dumelo can never win Ayawaso West Wuogon seat – Owusu Bempah

Actor turned politician John Dumelo is vying to be elected as the Member of Parliament to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the upcoming December polls.

Though the actor is putting a lot of things in place to make sure he wins the seat from the incumbent Lydia Alhassan who represents the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But Ernest Owusu Bempah who is the Communications Director at Ghana Gas Company Limited is of the view that John should forget about winning the elections.

According to him, the actor shouldn’t think politics is like one of the friction movies he always stars in from his tender age.

He went on to say that John Dumelo has still not appreciated the seriousness in politics and still thinks he is acting in movies.

“His way of thinking is like he’s thinking like a movie star in a movie which is not real. He’s living in a different world. When it comes to the real politics on the ground he’s using his movie lifestyle to come into politics and that is totally…movies is a lot of fiction you know that. Real things are happening on the ground,” he told GHOne TV.

Dumelo was one of the most influential and outstanding celebrities who were seen campaigning for the NDC Government.

Rumours have spread that, as an appreciation for his engagement and patriotism to the Party, he was called and appointed by the former president of Ghana H.E John Dramani Mahama, to serve his Party as a Director of Operations for pro-NDC youth group for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

John Dumelo on the 19th of July 2019, picked up a nomination form to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate .

On August 24th 2019, he won the NDC parliamentary primaries to represent the NDC in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the 2020 general elections.