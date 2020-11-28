One constituency to look out for in this year’s (2020) general elections is the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The candidates of the two major political parties, NDC and NPP have been matching each other in equal measure just to mount pressure to aid one win the seat.

As the polls draw nigh, barely a week to go, each candidate has pledged to peace irrespective of what may come out.

Contrary to this, in a new video sighted, the two aspiring parliamentary candidates nearly broke the peace-pact.

There was near strife between the Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, and incumbent lawmaker Lydia Alhassan, who is also seeking re-election, in a debate organised by 3FM on Friday, November 27.

Comments made by Lydia Alhassan provoked John Dumelo, who demanded an unqualified apology from her.

It all started when the moderator/MC asked Lydia about John Dumelo being stopped after trying to dredge some gutters in the constituency.

However, Lydia Alhassan answering this question said instead of trying to find the proper procedure to follow, Dumelo just jumped in anyhow senselessly.

Mr Dumelo then got upset following the way and manner Ms Alhassan commented. He regarded it as an insult and insisted that she apologized to him.

Lydia refused to render an apology while insisting that her comment was not an insult to her contender.

He attempted to leave the venue after she failed to apologize but the hosts of the event – Johnnie Hughes and Alfred Ocansey – persuaded him to stay on.