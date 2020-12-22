type here...
John Dumelo spotted on a movie set after losing the parliamentary election (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
John Dumelo
Award-winning actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo has gone back to his first love thus movie acting after losing in the just ended parliamentary elections to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

In the video that was shared by his colleague Jackie Appiah with the caption ‘set life’ sees the actor beaming with smiles despite his loss.

He is seen rehearsing his lines which we believe was on his phone since he was very glued to his phone.

Well, John with all the trolling he is receiving on social media has made it clear that he always comes back stronger whenever he loses in an election.

He listed some of the elections he stood for and lost and what happened when he went in again for it hinting that he might have lost this election but he would definitely win the next elections.

Source:Ghpage

