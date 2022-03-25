type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentJohn Dumelo to walk bare-footed from Accra to Lagos should Ghana lose...
Entertainment

John Dumelo to walk bare-footed from Accra to Lagos should Ghana lose to Nigeria

By Albert
John Dumelo to walk bare-footed from Accra to Lagos should Ghana lose to Nigeria
- Advertisement -

Actor-politician John Dumelo has vowed to do the unthinkable should the Black Stars of Ghana lose to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in today’s World Cup play-off.

According to him, he has been very positive about the outcome of the match and has every belief that Ghana would triumph over Nigeria.

In an audacious social media announcement, John Dumelo said in the wildest instance where Ghana should lose to Nigeria, he would walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos.

He also rubbished the visible quality of the Nigerian team and maintained that since the records tilt in favour of the Blacks Stars, Ghana would beat Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

John Dumelo to walk bare-footed from Accra to Lagos should Ghana lose to Nigeria

King wrote: Gyimii sei aa..na we give them leadership and they be fooling..your foot s?e..can’t u support without insulting them. Kwasea thats where you got most of ur little money from the players watching ur movies.when they enjoyed ur senseless movies..

Kwesi: Am I the only Ghanaian who wish Nigeria wins this match. Make no useless minister come waste wanna money under the disguise of World Cup.

Ghana will be looking forward to beating Nigeria in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup in 2022.

Today, March 25, the Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in a cracker at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi at 7:30 pm GMT.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 25, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    91.8 ° F
    91.8 °
    91.8 °
    55 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Fri
    90 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News