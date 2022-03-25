- Advertisement -

Actor-politician John Dumelo has vowed to do the unthinkable should the Black Stars of Ghana lose to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in today’s World Cup play-off.

According to him, he has been very positive about the outcome of the match and has every belief that Ghana would triumph over Nigeria.

In an audacious social media announcement, John Dumelo said in the wildest instance where Ghana should lose to Nigeria, he would walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos.

He also rubbished the visible quality of the Nigerian team and maintained that since the records tilt in favour of the Blacks Stars, Ghana would beat Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

King wrote: Gyimii sei aa..na we give them leadership and they be fooling..your foot s?e..can’t u support without insulting them. Kwasea thats where you got most of ur little money from the players watching ur movies.when they enjoyed ur senseless movies..

Kwesi: Am I the only Ghanaian who wish Nigeria wins this match. Make no useless minister come waste wanna money under the disguise of World Cup.

Ghana will be looking forward to beating Nigeria in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup in 2022.

Today, March 25, the Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in a cracker at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi at 7:30 pm GMT.