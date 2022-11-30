John Dumelo has set tongues wagging on social media with never-seen-before photos of his new look which is causing a stir online.

In these new photos shared on his Twitter page, the actor-turned-politician and farmer spotted a clean shave which showed a great disparity between his usual outgrown beard.

According to some netizens, Dumelo could easily be mistaken for ex-President John Dramani Mahama when one takes a look at the pictures at a glance.

Check out the photos below

It’s, however, not surprising that many believe Mr Dumelo shares a striking resemblance with Mr Mahama as they are both affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Former President John Dramani Mahama

While Dumelo contested on the ticket of the party for the parliamentary seat in Ayawaso West Wuogon, Mr Mahama represented the party as its presidential candidate in the 2020 elections. They both lost to their respective contenders in the election race.

Below are some comments that have greeted the Dumelo’s pictures.

ThePowderGuy: You look like John Mahama

Denzil: How’s you looking like @JDMahama all of a sudden? lol

Linus: Did @johndumelo swap his face with his excellency John Dramani Mahama?There is so much resemblance

Winter: Big bro, you resemble Mahama or it’s just me ?

Karma: Omg ! John, I’m not your wife, but don’t shave again

Angel: My man is growing. The president de3 you’ll get it one day. It is written.

Ralph: Looking at all the @JDMahama references, I suggest Mr. Dumelo could as well do a biopic on his Excellency. It’s been while we’ve seen him on the screens and this could be a great project to shine some light on the ex president’s early days as an up and coming young lad