- Advertisement -

An adorable video of John Dumelo Jnr., son of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, goofing around with other little kids has warmed the hearts of social media users.

The young man who turns 3 years in July is currently in Canada where he has been enrolled in a daycare.

And viral videos of him playing with white kids prove he’s enjoying his stay abroad.

Dumelo Jnr. is seen walking hand in hand with his pretty female friend as they frolic on the floor in a clean environment.

The lovely video has left many fans of the actor awe-struck.