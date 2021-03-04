Mahama to address nation at 5pm after supreme court throws his case away

- Advertisement -

The petitioner John Dramani Mahama will be addressing the nation for the first time after the supreme court of Ghana dismissed his petition at the court seeking a rerun of the December 2020 elections.

The Former president will be reacting to the decision by the the supreme court judgement according to a member of his legal team.

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba disclosed that the address will be held at office of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer office in Accra, Cantonment.

Amaliba told media men at the court that they as lawyers cannot address them now but at exactly 5 pm today the man himself will speaking to the whole nation.

“We shall however address you through our flag bearer at 5pm at his office.

I, therefore, entreat you all to carry your media to the flagbearers office at 5 pm at cantonments,” he said.