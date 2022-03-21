- Advertisement -

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called out Vice President Dr. Muhammadu Bawumia over his deafening silence over the current state of the economy and seeming hardship of Ghanaians under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While in opposition, Bawumia had chided Mr. Mahama with several bitter words including describing him as an incompetent leader whose poor management of affairs had seen the value of the cedi drop against the dollar.

He gave high hopes to Ghanaians by promising to “arrest the dollar” and ensure the stabilisation of the cedi from inflation when the NPP is voted into power – that is yet to materialise.

Speaking at the launch of the TEIN App held at the UPSA Auditorium, Mahama taunted the loudmouth veep who criticised his government and promised Ghanaian heaven on earth.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, he said the Vice President could not arrest the dollar as he promised, instead, it’s the dollar that has arrested Bawumia.

“Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it. The dollar has rather arrested him. So we are looking for him we can’t find him. We will ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was,” he said.

“We are gathered at the time when our country is facing economic and social hardship. The Akufo-Addo led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life better for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy. We have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in our four decades.

“Indeed, we all recollect those mouth-watering promises including one by the current President to transform this country Ghana within 18 months.”