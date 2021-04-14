Kasoa Murder: John Mahama donates GHC10,000 to bereaved family (Photos)

Running mate of opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Madam Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman led a delegation on Tuesday to commiserate with the family of the late 10-year-old-boy who was murdered by the wicked teenagers for money rituals.

The 2020 Vice Presidential candidate of NDC on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama presented an amount of GHC10,000 to the family of the late Ishmael Mensah during the visit.

Madam Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang prayed to the Almighty God to grant solace and strength to the bereaved family particularly in this holy month of Ramadan.

She noted that Even as a mother and grandmother, she does not pretend to fully comprehend what a fellow mother is going through at this moment thus save to offer prayers and words of sincere sympathy.

I spent my morning in Amanfrom near Kasoa commiserating with the mother and family of the 10 year old who was gruesomely murdered allegedly by two teenagers.

This despicable episode demands national soul searching and an honest enquiry into the direction of our country.

Even as a mother and grandmother, I do not pretend to fully comprehend what my fellow mother is going through at this moment save to offer prayers and words of sincere sympathy.

On behalf of Former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, we made a token donation of GHS10,000.00 to the family.

May Allah grant solace and strength to the bereaved family particularly in this holy month of Ramadan. She said in a facebook post.

BELOW ARE SOME PICTURES OF THE VISIT:

Naana together with executives of NDC at the family house of the late Ismael Mensah at Kasoa