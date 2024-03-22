John Mahama secretly chops Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang- Chairman Wontumi

- Advertisement -

Controversial NPP bigwig, Chairman Wontumi has dropped a bombshell a few months before the 2024 general election.

READ ALSO: Wagyimi kakraa 3y3 Gbee- Shatta Wale blasted by Ghanaians

The NPP chairman has disclosed why the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama maintained Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage.com, Chairman Wontumi has said that Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is not from the Central Region as she has made Ghanaians believe.

READ ALSO: Martha Ankomah resembles Lilwin- Ghanaians

Chairman Wontumi claims the NDC running mate was married but along the way, there was a separation.

He went on to make some wild allegations that the former president and Jane Opoku had been secretly married since 2012.

READ ALSO: Funny Face is old but lacks sense- angry Vannessa’s brothers speak

He disclosed that there is an internal war within the National Democratic Congress over Jane Opoku Agyemang selected as the running mate.