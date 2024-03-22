type here...
Wagyimi kakraa 3y3 Gbee- Shatta Wale blasted by Ghanaians
Entertainment

Wagyimi kakraa 3y3 Gbee- Shatta Wale blasted by Ghanaians

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Ghanaians are sick and tired of self-acclaimed dancehall king, Charles Nii Armah Mensah also known as Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale released a new song dubbed “Fada Violate” which he wanted Ghanaians to embrace but it has turned the other way around.

The new song released by the dancehall musician aimed at raining insults at Fada Dickson, Osei Kwame Despite, UTV, and Andy Dosty among others.

In the song, Shatta Wale labeled the aforementioned personalities as foolish people who do not have sense.

Well, Ghanaians have responded to the diss song.

In their responses, they have slapped sense into the musician for insulting people who are financially stable and older than him.

Others also have said that they are sick and tired of the musician’s attitude of publicly denigrating people for no reason.

Source:GH PAGE

