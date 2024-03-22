type here...
Martha Ankomah resembles Lilwin- Ghanaians
Entertainment

Martha Ankomah resembles Lilwin- Ghanaians

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Some Ghanaians have stated that Ghanaian superstars, Martha Ankomah and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin look alike.

This comes after the actress addressed her issue with the controversial Kumawood actor in an interview with UTV.

While the actress was busily addressing the issue, Ghanaians were rather focusing on her looks, after which they compared her to her enemy, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Reacting to Martha’s video, netizens have said that there is no need for the actress to stress this issue.

According to them, Martha Ankomah should forgive her brother Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and focus on other important things.

Others also took to the comment section to write that even though the duo is not in talking terms, they resemble each other.

Source:GH PAGE

