I will never be a journalist in my next life – Vim Lady

Seems the aftermath of the 2020 general elections is really getting some people very angry.

Since the general elections were held, several journalists have cried over their security and the alleged attack on their lives while calling on the GJA to act.

As it stands now, the GJA is yet to address the issue and this has made the head of programmes at Despite Media Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady to express her disappointment with the GJA.

Speaking on ‘Critical Issue’, a news analysis program aired on UTV and hosted by herself, Vim Lady said: “The NDC had the election results against them after their protests are descending on media houses and we are currently receiving threats from unknown people. Yesterday two people were arrested here at UTV because they were sent to kill.

She continued, “This is unfair, they are claiming we changed the electoral results which sicken me a lot. In 2012 the New Patriotic Party felt cheated and they took the issue to court and later peacefully retracted their statements and attacks for them to remain in power.

On her show, she made mention that “So why can’t the NDC do the same and leave the media houses out of it? Our cameraman at one polling station had to escape for his dear life with a “pragia” car. This is so annoying because we are doing our job. For me, I am ready to die for the truth. When am gone somebody will come and finish it for me.”

Looks like she is now tired with the failure GJA to address her concerns and has taken to her social media handle to disclose that she would never be a journalist again in her next life.

Her post reads: “Ghana journalists Association you have surprised me to core If I die and come back, I will NEVER return as journalist! Allah”

See screenshot below: