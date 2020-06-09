type here...
Joy Prime mistakenly shows porn during News broadcast

By Qwame Benedict
Joy Prime mistankenly shows porn during News broadcast
One of Ghana’s biggest media houses Joy Prime mistakenly aired porn during a news broadcast which sent shocks to their viewers.

This comes few weeks after another media house GHOne Tv owned by Bola Ray also showed adult video on their television station during the President’s address to the nation in curbing the coronavirus.

In the case of Joy Prime, popular presenter Jay Foley was the one doing the presentation when the adult content popped up.

See screenshot below:

Joy Prime
Joy Prime

After the video went viral, Sister Derby shared screenshot to react to the unfortuanate incident on Joy Prime.

Sister Debby screenshot
Sister Derbby screenshot
