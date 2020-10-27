Joyce Blessing is not emotionally intelligent – Julie Jay-Kanz

The former publicist, blogger of Gospel singer Joyce Blessing has once again ‘whipped’ her in her latest interview with Sammy Kay.

According to her, Joyce Blessing is “not emotionally intelligent”. This statement of her coms at the back of the gospel singer raining heavy curses on her.

Joyce Blessing whose marriage with Dave Joy hangs in a balance cursed Jullie Jay-Kanz for allegedly thwarting her progress despite making demands and subsequently receiving them.

The singer accused Jullie Jay-Kanz of being the reason her contents keep getting flagged on YouTube and Instagram and warned her to desist from the act or face God’s wrath.

However, the publicist reacted to Joyce’s curse in an equal measure. She used the popular Psalm 109 to send her version of the curses to the singer via social media.

Whiles speaking in the interview, Julie Jay expressed her disappointment at Joyce Blessing for invoking curses on her and added that the former Zylofon signee lacks emotional intelligence.

Again, the publicist denied all the allegation levelled at her and stated in the affirmative that she has not in anyway had any flirty affair with Dave Joy, husband of Joyce Blessing.