Joyce Blessing marries Obaapa Christy’s son? Save the date pictures trend (Video)

Ghanaian female gospel star, Joyce Blessing, has reportedly married Obaapa Christy’s godson – Information we have found untrue after our investigations



Earlier yesterday, a series of photos that trended on social media captured Joyce Blessing and a handsome young man wearing nice matching outfits for their save-the-date pictures.



Sharing the same complexion, they really complement each other.



Social media users who have come across the save-the-date wedding pictures congratulated Joyce Blessing and the charming young man.



Apparently, the alluring pictures were first shared by the young man on TikTok with a caption that initially suggested that they were in a love affair.



Well, the young man is a certified photographer who took the photoshoot pictures inside his studio.

The duo purposely took the images to later share on the internet just to trend.

Watch the video below to know more…

Award-winning Gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing ended her marriage to her husband and then manager Dave Joy in 2020. The two share three children together.

While details of the reason for the divorce were shaky, Joyce Blessing and her husband were reported to have had extra marital affairs.



Joyce was rumoured to have dated her gym instructor, reason for her divorce.

During the divorce brouhaha, information from Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye revealed that Dave Joy had taken their three children for a paternity test without the knowledge and consent of his ex-wife Joyce Blessing.

According to Kwasi Aboagye, the kids who were currently living with their mum, Joyce Blessing, were taken out on a shopping spree by their dad which turned out to be a DNA sampling spree.

