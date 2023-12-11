Asantewaa accused of secretly cheating on her husband with a police officer – S.O Herbal spills it all

- Advertisement -

The latest drama on Ghana’s TikTok landscape involves star Asantewaa and businesswoman S.O Herbal.



The beef between the two rivals has gained massive momentum following a series of allegations the two have been subtly throwing at each other.



The indirect attacks have revealed a web of accusations involving cheating, legal troubles and many others.



The beef between Asantewaa and S.O Herbal started when the businesswoman sided with Ama Official during her dispute with Kay Verli (Asantewaa’s brother).



Since then, the two have engaged in a war of words, exchanging subtle jabs and indirect insults.

Recently, S.O Herbal faced accusations of having a romantic affair with Ama Official, allegations she addressed in an exclusive interview with Kwaku Manu.

In her interview with Kwaku Manu, S.O Herbal took the opportunity to set the record straight by vehemently denying any romantic relationship with Ama Official.



She refuted claims that her support for Ama Official was fueled by a personal connection, asserting that her actions were solely motivated by a desire to defend her against Asantewaa and Kay Verli.

Ama Official, caught in the crossfire, has also released a self-made video debunking the lesbobo rumours involving her and S.O Herbal.



She has distanced herself from the allegations, describing them as baseless and fueled by envy towards S.O Herbal’s success.

Amidst the lesbobo rumors, S.O Herbal has retaliated with shocking claims against Asantewaa.



In a viral video circulating on social media, S.O Herbal has accused Asantewaa of cheating on her husband with a certain police officer.



According to S.O Herbal, this police officer was allegedly involved in securing Asantewaa’s release after she was arrested for publishing Ama Official’s nude photos.

S.O Herbal’s insinuations further suggested that the supposed police officer might be responsible for Asantewaa’s rumoured pregnancy and not her husband – Casting doubt on the paternity of the child.

As the explosive allegations reverberate across social media platforms, fans and followers are left in suspense, eagerly awaiting responses and further developments in this intricate web of accusations.



The clash between Asantewaa and S.O Herbal highlights the potential consequences of public spats in the age of digital media and the far-reaching impact of social media feuds on the reputations of those involved.

This ain’t the first time Asantewaa has been accused of cheating on her husband Mr Jeffery.

For years, she has been tipped to be having a secret romantic affair with her manager simply known as Cassious.

They have both denied the allegations but the rumour has refused to stay off social media.

