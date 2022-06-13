- Advertisement -

It appears the karma Joyce Blessing wished for her nemesis during the trying times in her collapsed marriage is hitting Nana Agradaa harder than she envisaged.

It would be recalled that Nana Agradaa was one of the few people who ridiculed Joyce Blessing after a DNA test revealed last year that one out of her three children does not belong to her husband.

The two have since become enemies who don’t meet eye to eye.

Seven months after the shameful discovery and unprovoked attacks, Nana Agradaa has also been served with her own dose of bitter pills as her husband has reportedly ditched her.

The former money-doubling scammer, now turned Evangelist, took to social media recently to bitterly lament about her husband in a self-recorded which instigated a reaction from Joyce.

As expected, Nana Agradaa hit back at Joyce with a more damning video making reference to the latter’s cheating allegations while calling her a prostitute among other unpleasant names.

The feud between the two keeps getting interesting as Joyce Blessing has yet again poked fun at Nana Agradaa after she responded to her earlier video with insults.

In this new video sighted by GHPage, Joyce has jokingly implored Nana Agradaa, who keeps ranting on social media, to kill herself if she can not contain her broken heart.

In what looks like an attempt to make Nana Agradaa pay for tormenting her life months ago, Joyce has gone hard on Nana Agradaa for the second time and we are certain she won’t stop anytime soon.

BACKGROUND

For the past two weeks, Nana Agradaa has been beefing her own husband on the grounds that their spiritual father almost collapsed their marriage.

In one of her IG live videos, Nana Agradaa disclosed that she has bought a church building belonging to the late Apraku My Daughter for 9 billion for her husband to operate as an independent man of God.

She however lamented about how the investment has seemingly gone to waste as her husband is still working with their spiritual father, Sofo Kyere.

In another video also, Nana Agradaa threatened to chase her husband with a cutlass if he ever changes his mind to come back to work with her after she has made it big in the gospel ministry.