Joyce Blessing’s estranged husband Dave Joy shows off his new lover (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Joyce Blessing’s estranged husband, Dave Joy, has shown off his new lover whose real identity is yet to be uncovered.

Recall that somewhere last year, Joyce Blessing and her husband took over social media trends after reports went rife that the gospel diva was cheating on her husband.

Despite the reports that the two have parted ways and are no longer married, Dave Joy shared a video to dismiss the speculation and firmly insist that he was still married to the gospel singer.

READ ALSO: Joyce Blessing’s husband reacts to his wife’s drunk video

Unfortunately, it’s evident that Dave Joy and Joyce Blessing have amicably divorced behind the scenes citing a new video from the camp of the music producer that has garnered mixed reactions online.

As seen in the new video that has since gone viral on social media, Dave Joy was cruising with his new woman inside a moving.

He revealed that his new lover is the ‘King Of Queens”. The caption he attached to the video also hinted at their impending wedding.

Dave Joy captioned the video as…

My king of Queens ?

#savethedate

#viralvideos

#marriage

#viralreels

Watch the video below to know more…

ALSO READ: Joyce Blessing reacts after her boozing video goes viral

ALSO READ: Video of Joyce Blessing crying over her boyfriend