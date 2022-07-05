Joyce Boakye went for blood money – Ex-boyfriend goes all out on actress

- Advertisement -

Love turns sour as Joyce Boakye’s ex-lover exposes her secrets to the public. The boyfriend identified as Richmond in no holds barred went deep into her previous affair with the actress.

According to him in an audio recording, Joyce Boakye had nothing when he first met her and she used to borrow salt and fish to spice up her food. He went on to say that the actress begged him for his love.

Richmond who seemed very furious disclosed that Joyce battled candidiasis for weeks and couldn’t have cured the condition if not for his monetary assistance.

He further revealed that Joyce sometime ago when they were together came to him for assistance to see a juju man for money rituals.

He added that the Kumawood actress told him she was in dire need of becoming rich so she wanted to involve herself in Juju.

Fast forward, Richmond confirmed in his rant that Joyce ended up going to Juju man to get money.

He, however, warned Joyce Boakye in his closing bits to be careful and not to be ungrateful because he was the one who fed her and on top knows all her secrets and would leak them into the public domain if she dares him.

Richmond’s outburst comes after Joyce Boakye on the Kingdom Plus FM studios over the weekend, made numerous accusations against him.