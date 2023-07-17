type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI went to see a juju man after battling depression for three...
Entertainment

I went to see a juju man after battling depression for three years – Lawyer Nti

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of comic actor Lawyer-Nti
Lawyer-Nti
- Advertisement -

Lawyer Nti, a comedian has described how depression led him to seek out a juju man.

Richmond Amoako alias Lawyer Nti revealed that he had depression at one point in his celebrity life while speaking on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show.

He claimed that he avoided interviews and stayed inside due to his sadness.

Also Read: Things happening under your watch are disheartening – Lawyer Nti to Akufo Addo

He claimed that following his big break as a celebrity, he had expected it to come with money so he could buy certain things and even advance in his business, but the fame didn’t come with cash.

With this, he became despondent to the point where he sought solace from a few juju men.

He claimed that after seeing no effects from his visits to the juju men, he eventually understood that all he needed to do was get in touch with his true self.

Also Read: Actor Lawyer Nti recounts his experience from off scene after Kejetia vs Makola

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Read More: Shatta Wale to Face Lawyer Nti in ‘Court’

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Monday, July 17, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    80.9 ° F
    80.9 °
    80.9 °
    76 %
    3.7mph
    75 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways