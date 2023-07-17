- Advertisement -

Lawyer Nti, a comedian has described how depression led him to seek out a juju man.

Richmond Amoako alias Lawyer Nti revealed that he had depression at one point in his celebrity life while speaking on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show.

He claimed that he avoided interviews and stayed inside due to his sadness.

He claimed that following his big break as a celebrity, he had expected it to come with money so he could buy certain things and even advance in his business, but the fame didn’t come with cash.

With this, he became despondent to the point where he sought solace from a few juju men.

He claimed that after seeing no effects from his visits to the juju men, he eventually understood that all he needed to do was get in touch with his true self.

Watch the video below:

