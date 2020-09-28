type here...
Jupitar is a lazy musician – Epixode

By Qwame Benedict
Dancehall artiste Epixode has gone hard on his colleague Jupitar again this time around describing him as a lazy musician.

Epixode for some time now been throwing shades and jabbing the ‘enemy’ hitmaker asking him to face him in a clash if he believes he is a better Dancehall artiste than himself.

According to Epixode in his latest interview, even though Jupitar is a good and fine artiste, he has problem with his ego which is putting him and his career at risk.

He said: “Jupitar is very talented but his laziness has made him redundant in the industry”

Epixode went on to advise his colleague not fight or try to start a fight with well established acts like Stonebwoy, Samini and Shatta Wale because they are the ones teaching the youn and upcoming musicians how things are done in the industry.

Sharing his fall out with Jupitar he disclosed that they used to be very close and tight buddies in the past until he disrespected him.

He explained that the only thing he did wrong was to advice Jupitar who took it in bad faith and decided to disrespect him hence his decision not to be buddies with him anymore.

Well, Epixode some years ago released a song titled ‘Avatar’ which is a diss song to Jupitar but years down the line, Jupitar is yet to respond to that song.

Recently, he requested a lyrical battle between himself and Jupitar but the latter failed to accept or reject his challenge but rather called him out as a fool and blocked him on social media.

Source:Ghpage

