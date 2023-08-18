Just In: Wizkid’s mother dies

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lost his mother.

Wizkid’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, died at around 1.30 am, Friday.

Confirming the Sunday Are, Wizkid’s longtime manager said Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.



‘Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am, Sunday Aaare said.

The late Balogun was mother to two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.

