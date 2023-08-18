type here...
Just In: Wizkid's mother dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Just In Wizkid's mother dies
Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lost his mother.

Wizkid’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, died at around 1.30 am, Friday.

Just In Wizkid's mother dies

Confirming the Sunday Are, Wizkid’s longtime manager said Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.


‘Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am, Sunday Aaare said.

The late Balogun was mother to two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.

Details later…

Source:GHpage

