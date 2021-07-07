type here...
Kaaka was killed by his brother – Police statement

By Qwame Benedict
The Ejura Police in charge of investigating the murder of #FixtheCountry activist Kaaka real name Iddirisu Muhammad has released its preliminary investigation.

According to the report by the police, rumours and comments that went rife that Kaaka was killed for speaking against the DCE of the area are false.

The police explained that Kaaka was killed by his brother and this was revealed by a woman who is said to be an eyewitness to the attack.

The Eyewitness she was in her room preparing for dawn prayers when she heard a noise coming out from the compound and at first thought, it was the deceased clearing goats.

She added that the noise continued until she heard Kaaka breathing heavily making her rush out of the room.

The woman went on to say that upon rushing outside she saw Baba Iddi who is the brother dragging Kaaka on the floor but upon seeing her he run out of the house.

She said: “I saw Baba Iddi, Kaaka’s brother trying to pull him into darkness and so I quickly rushed to knock on Kaaka’s wife door for her to come witness the incident and that was when Baba Iddi left Kaaka and went outside”.

See the Police statement below:

Police statement

Source:Ghpage

