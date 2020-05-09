- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Kafui Danku has gone all out on social media forgetting the ‘spiritual’ implications Bishop Obinim who prides himself as an Angel of God can attack her with to troll him.

READ ALSO: Vivian Jill fires back at critics over her Bernard Nyarko mourning video

In a new post by the actress on social media, Kafui Danku told her fans to consider all gossips about her as fake news except the source of those rumours is coming from Kennedy Agyapong.

“Whatever you’ve heard about me, if your source is not Kennedy Agyapong then fake is news.” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Medikal and Fella gives savage response to Eno over her diss song

SEE POST BELOW:

As we all know, the phrase ‘the fake is news’ as seen in the post above is a hilarious phrase Obinim once used to deny some news about him in a viral video.

Her post has by far receive massive reactions from followers on Instagram. Check out some comments:

kolorsbridal: “Hahahahahahahaha herrrrrrr that man is a serious man ooooo chaiiiii ????“

sacandygh: “You caption though ?????”

iam_kingsolo: “???Kafui me to i have fills about you ooo. Shw3.“

hajia_nadjat: “The fake is news ampa???”

hot.gistgh: “???? whether fake or true daavi we still love you..it not ceasing???????“