Entertainment Vivian Jill fires back at critics over her Bernard Nyarko mourning video
Entertainment

Vivian Jill fires back at critics over her Bernard Nyarko mourning video

By Mr. Tabernacle
After the death of actor Bernard Nyarko, there has been series of revelations and back lash by some individuals on Kumawood stars over mourning videos they posted on social media.

Some movie makers most especially those in the Kumawood Movie Industry have come under serious criticisms after their mourning video went viral.

One person who seemed very angry at this series of criticism is Kumawood’s beautiful fair-skinned actress Vivian Jill Lawrence.

Angry Vivian Jill according to her decided not to respond to any troll on social media but looking at how far things are moving and gradually getting out of hand,decided to blast some people.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW;

Vivian attacked those persons who via different media platforms came at her over her Bernard Nyarko mourning video, stating that none is worthy to school her on what to do.

As per her reaction, she bemoaned that if critics are saying her Bernard Nyarko mourning video was just mere acting she accepts that in good faith adding that she did it for her late bother, friend and colleague.

