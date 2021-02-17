Kalsoume Sinare breaks the internet with rare photos of her husband and sons

Veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare has for the first time shared a rare photo of her husband and her cute sons on social media.

The actress who is married to former Black Stars player Tony Baffoe has been able to keep her marital life away from the preying eyes of the general public.

She shared a throwback photo of Tony Baffoe with their cute sons namely Shaquille and Boukeem.

See the photo below:

Tony Baffoe and sons

She later shared a new photo of herself and her sons who are fully grown at an all white event.

See photo below: