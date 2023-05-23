Kalybos flaunts his newly acquired customized Range Rover Velar in a new video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ace Ghanaian comedian professionally known as Kalybos has unveiled his newly customized Range Rover Velar in a new trending video.

In a short TikTok video which is currently making rounds online, the comedian can be seen stepping out of his car at an event.

As seen in the short clip, the car’s number plate bares the initials of his showbiz name.

According to checks online, the 2019 Range Rover Velar costs $50,000 which is equivalent to GHc 542,500.00.

