Speaking on Onua FM’s Adwuma Adwuma, Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri disclosed a deal with comedian Kalybos.

She revealed that she and Kalybos have made plans to start dating if they are both still unmarried after two years.

Ahoufe Patri and Kalybos broke into the limelight through the popular comedy series ‘Boys Kasa’ with Kalybos trying to win Ahoufe Patricia to be his lover.

In the course of the same interview, Ahuofe Patri revealed her romantic interest in Kalyboss and went on to add that she has agreed to date him if neither of them gets a significant other in two years’ time.

She is reported to have said;

“We have come to an agreement that, after two years, if I don’t have a lover and he also does not have one, we will have a child. So watch out, if you don’t hear that either Kalybos or myself is married, we will have a baby coming out,” Ahoufe Patri continued. “We will probably start paying attention to each other. We are in each other’s plans.”

Prior to this disclosure from Ahuofe Patri, Kalybos has given hints about dying for the love of his colleague.

He always calls her his ride or die, adding that even though they agree and disagree on issues every day, their bond is strengthened, making them a dynamic pair.