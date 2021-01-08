type here...
Kalybos, Prince David Osei, Jeneral Ntatia, and Bismark The Joke spotted at President Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

By Qwame Benedict
The NPP celebrities who endorsed and campaigned for the New Patriotic Party and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo were captured at the swearing-in of the President yesterday.

President Akufo-Addo was sworn in yesterday, January 7, 2020, to begin his second term as President of the Republic of Ghana despite the controversies surrounding the elections.

Due to the agitation of some members of the opposition NDC and the outbreak of the COVID-19, the inauguration was strictly by invitation with a lot of security personnels who were at the various vantage points.

The ceremony saw a lot of dignitaries, including presidents from other African countries and former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kuffour in attendance.

Little did we know that some people from the entertainement industry were also in attendence at the ceremony.

Kalybos, Prince David Osei, Jeneral Nta Tia, And Bismark The Joke, who have been tagged ‘NPP celebrities’ were spotted at the ceremony.

The talented actors were seen standing at the forecourt of the parliament house.

Sources say they posed for the cameras before they got into the auditorium for the ceremony.

See the photo below:

