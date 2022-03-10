“Is that knockout or rocket? – Mad reaction after Kantanka tests its first ‘Made In Ghana’ rocket [Video]

type here...
Ghanaian industrialist and inventor Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has launched and tested its first rocket, which was made in Ghana.
The testing was televised on his television station as he showcased his capabilities at inventing a rocket.

Kantanka has been very instrumental in the drive for people to appreciate locally-manufactured things to solve local problems.

With the ability to create industrial machines including vehicles and super-powered gadgets, Kantanka has proven again that he has got local solutions for local challenges.

The video shows the rocket being tested in a river. It was dipped into the water and allowed to shoot into the air. The rocket returned to the ground with a huge bang – parts destroyed.

On the back of that, many Ghanaians believe although Katanka has good intentions at creating inventions locally, he needed to pull a break and assess critical areas he needs not to venture into.

Many intimated that although inventing a rocket was not a bad idea, it was risky for Kantanka to produce and test it, especially when it could cause dire damages if was not created well.

To some, what Kantanka launched as a rocket could best be described as a firecracker or knockout.

