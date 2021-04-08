Kasoa killers cannot be jailed for more than 5 years – Ghana Police

- Advertisement -

Since the killing of Ishmael Mensah last week in Kasoa, a lot of people are calling for harsh and tougher punishment for the suspects Nicholas and Felix for their act.

Some netizens and family members are calling on the courts to sentence the two to life in prison or better still condemn the two to death.

But the Central Regional Police Command has disclosed that the two might not get those harsh punishment as some people are expecting.

According to them, the boys are juveniles and might not get sentenced to more than five (5) years.

PRO for the Central Regional Police command DSP Irene Oppong in an interview with Kumasi based Hello FM stated:

“In the case of a juvenile, the sentence can’t exceed five years. In some instances, they can be sentenced for only three years and that depends on the discretion of the judge”

“As we speak, there is no documentary evidence to prove whether their ages are 16 or 17. Therefore we are looking forward to getting their weighing cards or birth certificates. In case we do not get any of these, then the police investigator will have to them to an expert to determine their ages“, she ended.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased identified as Frank Mensah Abdallah has vowed to take the laws into his own hands should the court fail to sentence the two to life imprisonment.